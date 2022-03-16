IT’S TIME WE THE PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD WAKE UP TO THE EVIL THAT’S MANIPULATED US FOR DECADES

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Use the links below for specific videos on topics discussed in this episode and a couple bonus links of importance
*Our TTWS Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com/
Links to Videos & Article:
The MSM is Lying to you about Ukraine - https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1iPwR44LnLI/
What the hell is really going on in Ukraine? https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhRZ0HH3NR5r/
Footage of Ukraines bombed from 2014 to 2021
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/75758
We don’t know what a virus looks like, we just made it up to sell vaccines
https://vaccineimpact.com/2022/cdc-fda-smoking-gun-of-smoking-guns/
Tina Peters bail hearing
https://bit.ly/3Ib3iJK
Reporter confronted US for labs across the world
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8478
Reporter no blood was attacked…in hospital calm and cool
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8561
Trump's best line of the night
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9761
Propaganda easy to fake
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9742
Truther gets visited by Feds
https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/12161
Covid tests under blacklight
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14930
Connect with Steve:
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward
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