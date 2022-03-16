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IT’S TIME WE THE PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD WAKE UP TO THE EVIL THAT’S MANIPULATED US FOR DECADES
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21 views • March 16, 2022
If you haven’t figured it out by now that the MSM is 100% fake news and they’re lying to you I don’t know what else to say. It’s pretty obvious these days, if you’ll stop being so lazy that all you do is blop down on the couch to watch Fox News, CNN, MSDNC, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, or any other new source on local or Cable TV and take 20-30 minutes to look online at alternative media source. Shows like this one on Rumble, And We Know, David Nino Rodriguez (Still on YouTube or on Ninoscorner.tv $3.99 a month, The Patriot Streefighter, Patel Patriot, Santa Surfing, Nicholas Veniamin and others.

Use the links below for specific videos on topics discussed in this episode and a couple bonus links of importance

*Our TTWS Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com/

Links to Videos & Article:


The MSM is Lying to you about Ukraine - ​​https://www.bitchute.com/video/C1iPwR44LnLI/

What the hell is really going on in Ukraine? https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhRZ0HH3NR5r/

Footage of Ukraines bombed from 2014 to 2021
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/75758

We don’t know what a virus looks like, we just made it up to sell vaccines
https://vaccineimpact.com/2022/cdc-fda-smoking-gun-of-smoking-guns/

Tina Peters bail hearing
https://bit.ly/3Ib3iJK

Reporter confronted US for labs across the world
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8478
Reporter no blood was attacked…in hospital calm and cool
https://t.me/PepeMatter/8561
Trump's best line of the night
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9761
Propaganda easy to fake
https://t.me/Qtah_17/9742
Truther gets visited by Feds
https://t.me/RRR_GreatMindsByDesign/12161
Covid tests under blacklight
https://t.me/agentsoftruth/14930

Connect with Steve:
Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward

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