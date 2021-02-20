Matthew 8:23-34 “Run To Jesus”

Last week we looked at counting the costs for following Jesus. If we are willing to give Him everything, He is willing to give us everything.



All that we have here is temporal, but He is eternal. Our earthly treasure is decaying, but His heavenly treasure will always be there for us.



We studied back in Matthew 6:19-21 “ 19. Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; 20 but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. 21 For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also."



We closed with this verse last week:

Mark 8:35-37 " 35 For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake and the gospel’s will save it. 36 For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? 37 Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?"



This week we will see Jesus as the Lord of the winds and sea, and we will see some in fear send Jesus away after witnessing His power over demons.