May 9, 2024





I Will Never Trust Humans Again! Dog's Tearful End After Trusting Wrong Owner

Are they really alive or just a toy? When it is no longer useful, will they be thrown away?





This is one of the most horrifying cases during the rescuer team volunteering ❗️❗️❗️





This unfortunate Cocker Spaniel was found at Bailova on the territory of Landau school,

where he was obviously thrown out barely alive.





When they saw the poor dog, he was crying heartbreakingly and trembling from cold and fear.





Without wasting time, they took him to the best clinic with a 24-hour hospital, where he received all possible assistance. The test results were discouraging; his body temperature was constantly dropping, his eyes were burnt and he couldn't see at all, there were burn marks and bruises on his body, and the poor dog also had severe head trauma. Judged by the length of his nails and the marks on his neck, it was clear that this poor creature had been kept on a chain for a long time and had in some way escaped from it, becoming a homeless dog.





