Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WRONGTHINK Border Report EXCLUSIVE: We’re Funding the Worst People Imaginable
channel image
High Hopes
2912 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
55 views
Published a day ago

Wrongthink with Anna Perez


Nov 20, 2023


After visiting the border this weekend, I am now even less sympathetic to illegals breaking into our country. They are military-age males who have zero respect for America, meanwhile, we’re funding ALL of it.

If you wanna support Anna Perez and her show, consider supporting her sponsor! 4Patriots: http://4patriots.com/ANNA & Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: http://Goldco.com/Wrongthink


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wybrs-live-wrongthink-border-report-exclusive-were-funding-the-worst-people-imagi.html

Keywords
americafundingbordermigrantsmaleswrongthinkanna perezworst people illegalsmilitary agezero respect

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket