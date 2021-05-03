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Choices, not race, determine success in America, says immigrant Melissa Tate
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1073 views • May 03, 2021
Speaking about her unique perspective on America, Tate noted, 'I came at a time when my own country was going through an economic collapse due to socialism.'
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