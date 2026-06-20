3 YEAR OLD THROWN INTO CROC PIT IN UK. POLICE RELEASE THE GUY WHO DID IT !!

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The child was at a Zoo in Norfolk UK, and was picked up and thrown into a crocodile pit. The crocs ripped the small boy apart and he is now in hospital battling for his life. The guy that did this has been bailed and released by the British Police. The Police won't give the race of the guy who did this, or his name because they say it will cause racial tension...