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The Holy Spirit, Spirit of Truth - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching March 4 2020
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13 views • March 05, 2020
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The Holy Spirit, Spirit of Truth - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching March 4 2020
How It Is That the Holy Spirit Guides You to All Truth, Shows You Things to Come, and Glorifies the Son of God. He Is Also Called the Spirit of Holiness, the Spirit of Light, Spirit of the Glory of God.... Many More, and Mention, Too, of the Eternal Purpose of God. In Summary, the Godhead Produces Everything We Need. Again, the Wisdom of God Is Seeing Things As He Sees Them.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
The Holy Spirit, Spirit of Truth - Pastor Charles Lawson - Wednesday Preaching March 4 2020
How It Is That the Holy Spirit Guides You to All Truth, Shows You Things to Come, and Glorifies the Son of God. He Is Also Called the Spirit of Holiness, the Spirit of Light, Spirit of the Glory of God.... Many More, and Mention, Too, of the Eternal Purpose of God. In Summary, the Godhead Produces Everything We Need. Again, the Wisdom of God Is Seeing Things As He Sees Them.
Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons
Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/
Contact:
Temple Baptist Church
email: [email protected]
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact
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