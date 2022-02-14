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Metaverse Metasurveillence 666?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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94 views • February 14, 2022
In the Fall of 2021, Facebook changed its name to Meta. Microsoft's Bill Gates and Meta' s Mark Zuckerberg are pushing for something called the metaverse? What is 'meta'? What is a metaverse? Will it be the next logical step in the computer world? Will it bring utopia? Will it instead more facilitate a dystopian world? Does any of this have possible ramifications of 666 control and surveillance? What about the prophesied coming famine of the word? Could Europe's 'European Public Prosecutor's Office' possibly have potential to enforce 666 controls on buying and selling? What should Philadelphian Christians do?

A written article of related interest is available titled "Fortune: Is the metaverse takeover inevitable?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/foturne-is-the-metaverse-takeover-inevitable/
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surveillancezuckerberggatesmetametaverseutopie
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