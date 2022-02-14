© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Metaverse Metasurveillence 666?
Follow
1
Share
Report
94 views • February 14, 2022
In the Fall of 2021, Facebook changed its name to Meta. Microsoft's Bill Gates and Meta' s Mark Zuckerberg are pushing for something called the metaverse? What is 'meta'? What is a metaverse? Will it be the next logical step in the computer world? Will it bring utopia? Will it instead more facilitate a dystopian world? Does any of this have possible ramifications of 666 control and surveillance? What about the prophesied coming famine of the word? Could Europe's 'European Public Prosecutor's Office' possibly have potential to enforce 666 controls on buying and selling? What should Philadelphian Christians do?
A written article of related interest is available titled "Fortune: Is the metaverse takeover inevitable?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/foturne-is-the-metaverse-takeover-inevitable/
A written article of related interest is available titled "Fortune: Is the metaverse takeover inevitable?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/foturne-is-the-metaverse-takeover-inevitable/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.