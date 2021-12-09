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CHP Talks: Mark Penninga and the ARPA Story
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95 views • December 09, 2021
December 9, 2021: Rod speaks with Mark Penninga, Executive Director of ARPA Canada (Association for Reformed Political Action), on the amazing history of ARPA and the challenges of empowering and inspiring our fellow citizens to get involved in political action in the midst of our increasingly secular society. https://arpacanada.ca
Watch all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
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FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Watch all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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