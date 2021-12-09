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CHP Talks: Mark Penninga and the ARPA Story
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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95 views • December 09, 2021
December 9, 2021: Rod speaks with Mark Penninga, Executive Director of ARPA Canada (Association for Reformed Political Action), on the amazing history of ARPA and the challenges of empowering and inspiring our fellow citizens to get involved in political action in the midst of our increasingly secular society. https://arpacanada.ca

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Keywords
prolifecanadapro-lifemarriagegenderchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorlawyersadvocacyottawaarpareformedpolitical actionbiblical moralitychpcanadamark penningabill c-4politicalaction
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