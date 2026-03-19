US AF strikes on the electronic warfare complex Cobra V-8, a camouflaged ballistic missile launcher & a drone-kamikaze Shahed-136 (or its mock-up) that was ready to be launched

The latest strikes by the US Air Force on the electronic warfare complex Cobra V-8, a camouflaged ballistic missile launcher, and a drone-kamikaze Shahed-136 (or its mock-up) that was ready to be launched.

Adding, from photo:

Data from the NASA FIRMS platform, showing major fires at the LNG production complex in Ras Laffan, Qatar, following strikes by Iranian ballistic missiles.

More:

Iran attacked a key facility for oil supplies from the Persian Gulf in the morning.

According to Reuters, the strike was on the SAMREF oil refinery in the Saudi port of Yanbu.

European gas prices have risen by more than 30% after Iran attacked a gas facility in Qatar.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense confirms an attack by an Iranian drone on the SAMREF oil refinery in Yanbu, the damage is being assessed.

The American Embassy in Saudi Arabia: We encourage our citizens to leave the Kingdom via commercial flights if it is safe to do so.