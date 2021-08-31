Joe Rogan: FREEDOM or SLAVERY 🇺🇸

Joe Rogan, in his own words, explains why we should never give our power away to politicians as it always leads to loss of freedom. The vaccine passport is the end of freedom. The vaccine passport is the prison you're put in. The COVID-19 vaccine is the false hope that you'll get out of prison but you won't. In the end, the experimental gene therapy "vaccine" kills you while you needlessly keep sitting in your cell hoping that next COVID shot will give you your freedom back. This is war. As of this moment, no one needs to fight in this war. All you need to do is #JUSTSAYNOLet's not make it more complicated than that.Excerpt taken from Joe Rogan Experience # 1693Original Video Source from Samuel RiveraClips from the Movie Classic "Saw" from 2004