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Joe Rogan: FREEDOM or SLAVERY 🇺🇸
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582 views • August 31, 2021
Joe Rogan, in his own words, explains why we should never give our power away to politicians as it always leads to loss of freedom. The vaccine passport is the end of freedom. The vaccine passport is the prison you're put in. The COVID-19 vaccine is the false hope that you'll get out of prison but you won't. In the end, the experimental gene therapy "vaccine" kills you while you needlessly keep sitting in your cell hoping that next COVID shot will give you your freedom back. This is war. As of this moment, no one needs to fight in this war. All you need to do is #JUSTSAYNO
Let's not make it more complicated than that.
Excerpt taken from Joe Rogan Experience # 1693
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ifCsGwt84dkHMxIrUHqwr
Original Video Source from Samuel Rivera
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ws0kP8_WI4
Clips from the Movie Classic "Saw" from 2004
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0387564/
Let's not make it more complicated than that.
Excerpt taken from Joe Rogan Experience # 1693
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ifCsGwt84dkHMxIrUHqwr
Original Video Source from Samuel Rivera
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ws0kP8_WI4
Clips from the Movie Classic "Saw" from 2004
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0387564/
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