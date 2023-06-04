Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Sheila Matthews





Jun 3, 2023





AbleChild, a 501c3 non-profit organization, has been established to raise public awareness regarding the psychiatric labeling and drugging of children, and the risks of mandatory mental health screening. Psychiatric labeling in children is something that needs to be taken more seriously, and parents often aren’t given enough education regarding the risks associated with the psychiatric drugging of children to provide informed consent.





Ablechild champions human rights to protect all children and teens by disseminating all necessary information to educate parents and caregivers on the real risks of psychiatric drugging in children and inform them on alternative resources for behavior and attention issues.





Ablechild works as an independent proponent for children in foster care who are improperly treated with dangerous psychotropic drugs, many time off-label, without informed consent, and without benefit.





AbleChild works steadily to influence critical national policy debates as they unfold in legislation. Our purpose is to provide a voice for caregivers and children to ensure that no law is passed that infringes on the rights of anyone to full informed consent and choice related to mental health screening, psychiatric labeling, and drugging of children.





Sheila Matthews is the cousin of James Comey.





Learn more about Sheila and her nonprofit here: www.ablechild.org





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2rw89o-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-sheila-matthews.html