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Banned For Exposing The Truth - David Icke
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106 views • May 03, 2020
What sort of world are we hurtling towards? The hoax pandemic was a Trojan Horse to take us on the last part of the journey to a world of 500 million (see Agenda 21/ 2030), a fascist, totalitarian police state. A one world government and slavery for those left over.
Icke has been warning the world about what was coming for thirty years. They all laughed at him - who's laughing now?
Icke has been warning the world about what was coming for thirty years. They all laughed at him - who's laughing now?
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