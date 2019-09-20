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Dave Weiss: Definitive Proof The Earth Is Flat
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426 views • September 20, 2019
Dave Weiss of The Flat Earth Podcast joins Sam Tripoli and Eddie Bravo of The Tin Foil Hat Podcast in-studio with Alex Jones to get to the bottom of the flat earth theory.
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