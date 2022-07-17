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What if… Booze was Named for Its Effects? | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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188 views • July 17, 2022

We’ve all got our drunk stories. What would you rename certain beverages? Let us know in the comments and we might make a part 2!#PoppCulture #Alcohol #DrunkStories


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