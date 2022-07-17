What if… Booze was Named for Its Effects? | Popp Culture

We’ve all got our drunk stories. What would you rename certain beverages? Let us know in the comments and we might make a part 2!#PoppCulture #Alcohol #DrunkStories





If you want to keep seeing this content, be sure to sign up for memberships on these sites!

Members get exclusive livestreams with Popp!

Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate

You’ll find links to our SubscribeStar, Locals, and Patreon!

Get merchandise here! https://merch.streamelements.com/redonkulaspopp





Brought to you by Michael Gallagher’s “Body and Blood,” coming to Amazon on August 1 for only $4.99!

Pre-order your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Body-Blood-Michael-Gallagher-ebook/dp/B09ZK2T3NS/





Administrative Violence: Divorce and Custody Edition is here for a limited time!

Downloadable Version: https://buy.stripe.com/7sI4gM8Mw57v4HC3ci

Physical Copy: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe4gMd2M43rca46ot





Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music

http://www.teknoaxe.com/

And Jeffrey Paul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg





Send physical donations to:

Redonkulas.com Productions

29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407

Royal Oak, MI 48072

If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3

All donations are tax deductible





For a complete list of all channels where you can find Redonkulas content, go to:

https://www.Redonkulas.com/channels





And be sure to tune in for Grunt Speak Live

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm Eastern

And

Supporter Sunday streams for Locals, Manopay, and SubscribeStar members only!