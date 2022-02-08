Othila Rune Meaning (Elder Futhark Runes) - Ancient Runes Revealed - Prosperity Rune Symbol Meaning

In this video, I share the meaning behind the following rune: Othila (Prosperity) – oath-awe-law – Household, estate, ancestral wisdom, family…all things relating to family; invitation to discover and embrace your heritage in all forms-material to highly spiritual; draws attention to physical and mental wealth and boundaries around us; pay attention to inherited values that are present or could be present in your life if you crossed your personal boundaries to connect with your heritage; strengthen family ties, accept ourselves the way we are and accept our material, psychological, physiological, emotional and spiritual heritage; you cannot hide from or change who you are, which leads to clarity for you to reach higher; wise management of available resources; genetic inheritance, spiritual power from ancestors



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Runes are said to be an ancient script and the first systems of writing, developed and used by the Norse and other Germanic peoples, between 500 B.C. and 200 A.D. The runes functioned as letters, but they were much more than just letters in the sense in which we today understand the term. Each rune was an ideographic or pictographic symbol of some cosmological principle or power, and to write a rune was to invoke and direct the force for which it stood.



They have long been known for bringing the energies of nature into form through their shapes, and typically follow a 24-shape “alphabet” series, most popular being the Futhark. They are said to be connected to your higher self and innate wisdom, making them a great tool to further connect with and hone your intuition.



To Use: Runes can be used by pulling one single rune, or several at a time from the pouch, most often 3, 5 or 9. I often pull 3 runes and see what insights they offer up upon reflection. Some people will dump that all out at once and read the ones that are face up. Really, they are for you to play with and enjoy and develop a greater sense of self trust. If you find one you would like to focus on, you can draw the symbol on a piece of paper or anywhere you feel called to and keep it as a visual reminder throughout your day or focus time. Some people feel called to get a permanent or henna tattoo of the rune symbol to draw more of its energy toward them...really the choices are endless so have fun!