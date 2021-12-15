Dr. Peter McCullough Schools Joe Rogan on Plandemic

Dr. Peter McCullough SchoolsJoe Rogan on Plandemicspecial thanks for the posting to,Forbiden Knowledge TV,It's one thing for alternative news outlets to say these things but it's a whole other thing when a highly-respected cardiologist says it on the Joe Rogan Show.As 'I'm Right' radio host, Jesse Kelly tweeted, "Here’s your reminder that the people who lead this country let your grandma drown in her own lung fluid so they could sell you a vaccine."JOE ROGAN: So you believe this is a premeditated thing that they were doing. They realized that in order to get people enthusiastic about taking the vaxxine, the best way to do that was to not have a protocol for treatment.DR PETER McCULLOUGH: It's not just my idea, no, that's completely laid-out by the book by Dr Pam Popper, the book recently published by Peter Breggin, 'COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey'. I wrote one of the Introductions, Dr Lee Vliet and Dr Vladimir Zelenko wrote the other introductions."These books are basically non-fiction, they have a thousand citations in the Breggin book, showing how it was coordinated and planned."Now, Bobby Kennedy has his book out, 'The Real Anthony Fauci', I'm the most-mentioned physician in that book, I can tell you: that if you want to find the evidence that Moderna was working on the vaxxine before the virus ever emanated from the lab, if you wanted to fin the collusions between the Gates Foundation and GAVI and CEPI and Pfizer and Moderna and vaccine manufacturers and the Wuhan Lab and the National Institutes of Health and Ralph Baric and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and how all this was organized."If you want to see Johns Hopkins planning seminar, called the SPARS Pandemic in 2017, where they had a symposium, people showed up, they wrote up their symposium findings, they wrote it up."It says, 'It's going to be a coronavirus, it's going to be related to MERS and SARS, it's going to come over here to United States, it's going to shut down cities and frighten people, there's going to be confusion regarding a drug – hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin – and we're going to utilize all that, in order to railroad the population into mass-vaccination.'"It's laid-out in the SPARS Pandemic training seminar. The only thing they got wrong was the year. They said it was going to be 2025, instead, it landed a few years early."