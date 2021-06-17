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Homeless camp clean up day 1
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10 views • June 17, 2021
My son & I will be cleaning up a spot on the Spokane river on the Idaho side. There are a number of abandoned homeless camps that need picked up & garbage hauled to dump. We very much enjoy doing this & hope you love nature as much as we do.
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