Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DEFENDING THE COUNTRYSIDES AND RURAL AREAS
134 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

How does this work without some sort of game plan? How do you gather in numbers without leaving most of the area exposed to even more threats in rural America? This is the only idea I came up with but it would work... If people would talk to each other . It would...if we used the one advantage we have. Our numbers.  Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalrural americalooters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket