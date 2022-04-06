Miles Guo: According to a fellow fighter inside the CCP, the CCP is ready for the death of 50 million to 100 million people from starvation this year

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4/05/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: According to a fellow fighter inside the CCP, the CCP is ready for the death of 50 million to 100 million people from starvation this year. The CCP believes that there will be flood disasters this year that will be more devastating than last year. There will be food shortages in Communist China, Asia, Europe, and North America, followed by employment and energy issues