Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What we will see is completely unprecedented in terms of magnitude of the wave of morbidity
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
328 views
Published Yesterday

Vaccine Safety Research Foundation - "What we will see is completely unprecedented in terms of magnitude of the wave of morbidity and unfortunately mortality...up to 30-40% in highly vaccinated countries." -Former Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation vaccine scientist @GVDBossche on VSRF LIVE.

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket