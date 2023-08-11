Create New Account
KA-BOOM! Sen. Johnson Said It! COVID Was "PRE-PLANNED By An Elite Group of People. Event 201"
Published Yesterday

(Aug 11, 2023) “This was all pre-planned by an elite group of people. That’s what I’m talking about. Event 201 occurred in late 2019, prior to the rest of us knowing about this pandemic." - Senator Ron Johnson to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business (Aug 11, 2023)


Chuck Callesto on Twitter:  https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1690027568785760256

