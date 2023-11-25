Create New Account
MARKET ULTRA - PURCHASING MANAGERS INDEX [EP9]
MARKET ULTRAPETE SANTILLI & CRAIG WENCLEWICZ

FRIDAY NOV. 24 2023

EPISODE #9


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Craig Wenclewicz, Financial Foo Fighter


MARKET ULTRA RUMBLE CHANNEL:

• https://rumble.com/c/c-5275075


TEXT ALERT SIGN-UPS:

• Text “ULTRA” to (844) 837-5132


TIME MARKERS:

00:07:42:11 - DOLLAR

00:10:29:08 - GOLD

00:15:46:22 - JAPANESE YEN

00:18:34:13 - LOOKING BACK AT CRUDE OIL

00:21:01:00 - OPTIONS

00:25:31:21 - OPTIONS DIAGRAM

00:26:50:19 - CRUDE OIL

00:27:51:05 - CRUDE MODEL

00:29:47:29 - CRUDE PUT OPTIONS

00:31:11:10 - CRUDE COT

00:33:06:11 - HORSE MANURE

