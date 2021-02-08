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They Want Your Guns
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341 views • February 08, 2021
As liberal death traps propose gun reforms and buyback programs. States like Missouri are refusing to succumb to the anti 2nd Amendment rollout by Joe Biden's Federal Overlords. As the St. Louis Dispatch reported "The Missouri House ..... gave first-round approval to a proposal that would prevent local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws that aren’t on the books in Missouri. The “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” sponsored by Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Nixa, seeks to invalidate federal laws or other actions deemed to infringe on a person’s Second Amendment right to bear arms."
Reality check, the fact that Missouri even has to propose 2nd Amendment protections from the Federal Government barely 3 weeks into Joe Biden's dictatorship signals its going to be a long four years.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60216b5b8bc9b92a1a1dae43
Reality check, the fact that Missouri even has to propose 2nd Amendment protections from the Federal Government barely 3 weeks into Joe Biden's dictatorship signals its going to be a long four years.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=60216b5b8bc9b92a1a1dae43
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