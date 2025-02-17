❗️Sergey Lavrov: “What would we make territorial concessions for? So that they continue to kill Russian people..?"

Sergey Lavrov shuts down a Western journalist, confirming Russia won't be making any territorial concessions.

Adding:

The US has asked European nations to spell out what security guarantees they’re willing to provide Ukraine to ensure a lasting peace settlement and how allies should react if any troops they deploy were attacked by Russia - Bloomberg

In order to increase pressure on Putin, the Trump administration has also asked allies what additional equipment they can send Ukraine and what steps they can take to better enforce existing sanctions and target entities in third countries that are helping Russia.

The US also wants to know whether the EU is able to provide Ukraine access to more of the bloc’s single market as it moves toward membership.

Adding from Maria Z:

Maria Zakharova:

At a press conference today, CNN correspondent Frederick Pleitgen asked Sergei Lavrov about Russia's "territorial concessions" to Ukraine.

In response to Pleitgen’s question about “territorial concessions,” he asked a counter-question: “Are you talking about Denmark and Greenland ?”

This was not so much trolling Frederick, but, as it seems to me, the leaders of the EU and some of its countries, who are actively trying to “sit down at the negotiating table” to protect the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

That same Ukraine, which is neither a member of the EU, nor a member of NATO, no matter how much Bankova may dream of it. And in its modern version, it has only a very indirect relation to Europe, to real, original European values ​​(humanism, tolerance, diversity). Let's be honest - it has no relation at all.

At the same time, a real EU and NATO member, Denmark, is in huge trouble. They are trying to steal a huge chunk of territory from it: Greenland. And we are no longer talking about hypothetical scenarios.

Look at what's happening in the Danish media now. There, the American statements are causing not just panic, but real shock:

- "It has become clear that the United States, led by President Trump, wants to seize Greenland in the long term";

- "Denmark has been heavily criticised by a number of parties for its lack of monitoring and protection of Greenland's coastline";

-"Denmark has for a long time failed to provide the level of security that NATO and all of us in Greenland and the Arctic needed ."





It's not a question of "how can this be", but of "when" and "for how much".

Maybe the EU members, who only dream of how to "sit down at the negotiating table", should actually find such a table, for example in Copenhagen, and sit down at it? Discuss the terms of aid, diplomatic settlement and "territorial concessions" of Denmark. By the way, they can use the OSCE for this - there they can all sit down at the "negotiating table" on the territorial integrity of Denmark, including the US.

Or was such a “negotiating table” not planned by the crybabies in Munich?