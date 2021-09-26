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Vaccination and Programmed Irradiation
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12 views • September 26, 2021
Orwell City - September 24, 2021
La Quinta Columna insists on paying attention to the relationship between vaccination and the launching of 5G technology. It's known that they go hand in hand and cause the real COVID cases, which are actually Acute Radiation Syndrome cases.
This is known as the Environmental Theory of the COVID-19, postulated by Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Biologist Bartomeu Payeras.
To complement the topic a bit more, they have shared another excerpt from Payeras' intervention at Sitges, where he has mentioned that when vaccination campaigns are postponed, so is the implementation of 5G.
Orwell City brings it to English.
La Quinta Columna insists on paying attention to the relationship between vaccination and the launching of 5G technology. It's known that they go hand in hand and cause the real COVID cases, which are actually Acute Radiation Syndrome cases.
This is known as the Environmental Theory of the COVID-19, postulated by Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Biologist Bartomeu Payeras.
To complement the topic a bit more, they have shared another excerpt from Payeras' intervention at Sitges, where he has mentioned that when vaccination campaigns are postponed, so is the implementation of 5G.
Orwell City brings it to English.
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