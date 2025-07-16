Identity Theft, Assassin Cop, Israeli Jesuit, Masonic Chapelle, War, “Doctors”, Laurel Leto, African Genocide

SR 2025-07-14 #204

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #204: 14 July 2025

Topic list:

* Marko from Croatia has had his donations to Johnny STOLEN by an imposter.

* Fat California cop EXECUTES fleeing DUI suspect. What the fuck are we seeing here? Got 180 days “involuntary manslaughter”.

* Johnny gets more precise on the Jesidue of Szymon “Shimon Peres” Persky.

* Jesuit Joe on the Catholic Church’s “prize”; but is he really “Jesuit Joe”?

* Jake the Squirrel and Dave Chapelle: what’s REALLY going on?

* The Muslim Socialist who will be the next Mayor of NYC and how BILLIONAIRES are the enemies of mankind: who is Mamdani’s mommy? Diz-She knows.

* Is there such a thing as “the perfect bomber”?

* Jesuit John Ford, John Wayne, U.S. Civil War and “DOCTORS”.

* Why was the U.S.S. Arizona never salvaged and, instead, turned into a patriotic war museum?

* Cross-dressing Jared Leto and Laurel Canyon.

* The insane fake news of “ICE RAIDS” and “ATTACKS ON ICE!!!”

* Jared Leto in drag at the Laurel Canyon secret movie-making facility he bought.

* The shocking Vatican agenda behind FREE DEATH-CARE for black Africans.

* Was Reinhard Heydrich murdered by Heinrich Himmler and not Czech resistance?

* The poignancy of ex-Disney Board President Jesuit Priest Leo O’Donovan going maskless when swearing in Joe Biden.

* SCORN...the demonic edition. WTF?!

