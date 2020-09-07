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Youri in de war!
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2166 views • September 07, 2020
Zomaar een dag vanuit het pittoreske Schinveld .
Youri is een beetje in de war, hij is net het huis uitgeschopt en is woest en radeloos op zijn scootertje gestapt richting NATO JFC Brunssum.
Youri is een beetje in de war, hij is net het huis uitgeschopt en is woest en radeloos op zijn scootertje gestapt richting NATO JFC Brunssum.
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