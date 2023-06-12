Andrew Tate: 'They Care About the Control, Not the Wealth' | PBD Podcast

PBD Podcast - Patrick Bet David with Andrew Tate: 'They Care About the Control, Not the Wealth'
“Power is not about money, it's about control. They don't care about the money, they print the money. They care about the control.”
https://twitter.com/ungathegreat/status/1668317547228168196
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.