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The Electrical Way of Reaching a Professional Healing Bioenergy Buildup
Chi Energy Training
Chi Energy Training
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Welcome to the School of Chi Energy that teaches the Beginner up to the Professional a Unique Chi Energy Cultivation Method… https://www.chienergyheals.com/energy...

Discover how you can learn to Harness your Bio-Energy to extremely High Levels in Energy Healing Abilities & Chi Techniques. Learn how we can teach you how to increase your body’s Bio-Energy to higher amounts with our Easy to Learn Chi Energy Exercises.

You’ll find this Chi Energy Method is an electrical process that creates a Biophoton Form which develops into a continuous buildup of Bio-Energy Pressure and Density called “Formed Chi”. Chi Students learn a specialized energy practice building up their entire Nerve Fiber System. They are taught how to perform good feeling and relaxing Circular “Chi Form” flow pattern guided in and around the body that directly increases the electrical magnetic charge of their Bio-Energy.
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healingenergytrainingclassespractitionerimmunesystembioenergy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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