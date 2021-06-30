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The Electrical Way of Reaching a Professional Healing Bioenergy Buildup
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14 views • June 30, 2021
Welcome to the School of Chi Energy that teaches the Beginner up to the Professional a Unique Chi Energy Cultivation Method… https://www.chienergyheals.com/energy...
Discover how you can learn to Harness your Bio-Energy to extremely High Levels in Energy Healing Abilities & Chi Techniques. Learn how we can teach you how to increase your body’s Bio-Energy to higher amounts with our Easy to Learn Chi Energy Exercises.
You’ll find this Chi Energy Method is an electrical process that creates a Biophoton Form which develops into a continuous buildup of Bio-Energy Pressure and Density called “Formed Chi”. Chi Students learn a specialized energy practice building up their entire Nerve Fiber System. They are taught how to perform good feeling and relaxing Circular “Chi Form” flow pattern guided in and around the body that directly increases the electrical magnetic charge of their Bio-Energy.
Discover how you can learn to Harness your Bio-Energy to extremely High Levels in Energy Healing Abilities & Chi Techniques. Learn how we can teach you how to increase your body’s Bio-Energy to higher amounts with our Easy to Learn Chi Energy Exercises.
You’ll find this Chi Energy Method is an electrical process that creates a Biophoton Form which develops into a continuous buildup of Bio-Energy Pressure and Density called “Formed Chi”. Chi Students learn a specialized energy practice building up their entire Nerve Fiber System. They are taught how to perform good feeling and relaxing Circular “Chi Form” flow pattern guided in and around the body that directly increases the electrical magnetic charge of their Bio-Energy.
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