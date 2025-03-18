Int 1005 with Paul Everton a faith based musician and podcaster

Paul Everton is an artist known for his music project "ENIGMA," which blends elements of electronic, ambient, and world music. His work often features lush soundscapes and intricate arrangements that create a captivating auditory experience.

"ENIGMA" specifically draws on themes of mystery and introspection, inviting listeners into a contemplative space. Everton's music typically incorporates a variety of instruments and vocal elements, enhancing its immersive quality.





"The Truth Table" is a podcast hosted by Paul Everton that delves into discussions on faith, philosophy, and contemporary issues. The podcast features engaging conversations with various guests, exploring topics that intersect with personal beliefs and societal matters. Episodes are available on, Rumble, X and facebook live, providing listeners with accessible content on these thought-provoking subjects.

Before The Truth Table Paul toured with multiple bands.





