Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FAMINE INC. - THE GLOBAL "PRIVATE SECTOR" HIJACKS THE U.N. WORLD FOOD PROGRAM
channel image
The Prisoner
8986 Subscribers
Shop now
317 views
Published Yesterday

TODAY DEVELOPING COUNTRIES STARVE - TOMORROW IT'S YOU

Country contributions to U.N. WFP in 2022 - https://www.wfp.org/funding/2022

WORLD BANK - WFP PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/statement/2023/12/11/world-bank-and-world-food-programme-deepen-partnership-to-scale-up-impact-on-food-security

West Africa World Bank Food Project

https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P178132

World Bank Food Systems 2030

https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/099612511172347102/pdf/IDU1cfba5ce718dcf1497418d7b1b52e5cc30417.pdf

Mirrored - Remarque88

Keywords
unfamineimf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket