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A New Day. A New Creature- Geno-sis 23 46 69 Execute..!
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81 views • December 14, 2020
Do you know Jesus Christ? Have you heard the good news? There is a savior! His name is Jesus Christ and you can find out all about Him in His Word, The Holy Bible. Open the Bible, preferably a KJV and research “salvation” If you sincerely and humbly want the Truth of your life, do it! Prepare to be absolutely blown away. :)
The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health...
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
The grace and peace of Christ Jesus be with you all!
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health...
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fish
https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos
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