Rebel reporters investigate human trafficking at Roxham Road within the taxi industry
Published a day ago |
Apr 8, 2023


https://StopTraffickingToCanada.com | Roxham Road is 5-mile long border crossing between New York and Quebec, where the human trafficking of refugees into Canada runs rampant. It may now be closed and the accessibility to claims asylum has been restricted, but some people are still able to cross over illegally.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2h0o0m-rebel-reporters-investigate-human-trafficking-at-roxham-road-within-the-tax.html


human traffickingtraffickingtaxinew yorkcanadarefugeesillegalinvestigatequebecrestrictedrebel newsborder crossingroxham roadclaims asylum

