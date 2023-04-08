Rebel reporters investigate human trafficking at Roxham Road within the taxi industry

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Rebel News
Apr 8, 2023
https://StopTraffickingToCanada.com | Roxham Road is 5-mile long border crossing between New York and Quebec, where the human trafficking of refugees into Canada runs rampant. It may now be closed and the accessibility to claims asylum has been restricted, but some people are still able to cross over illegally.
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