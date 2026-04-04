I stood by and watched while they killed and stole

I said noting

I did nothing



I watched them burn it down and rob the poor again

I said noting

I did nothing



They lied and poisoned and betrayed

I said nothing I did nothing



I'll do the same when they do it all again

I'll say nothing

I'll do nothing



But my heart and soul are free

I can be who I want to be

and their lies I will never believe

I will survive

and I'll thrive



you are my light my soul

I see

you everywhere and we

we will always believe

we are free

we are free

to be nothing

to be nothing

absolutely nothing



I stood by and watched while they killed and stole

I said noting

I did nothing



I watched them burn it down and rob the poor again

I said noting

I did nothing



They lied and poisoned and betrayed

I said nothing I did nothing



I'll do the same when they do it all again

I'll say nothing

I'll do nothing



But my heart and soul are free

I can be who I want to be

and their lies I will never believe

I will survive

and I'll thrive



you are my light my soul

I see

you everywhere and we

we will always believe

we are free

we are free

to be nothing

to be nothing

absolutely nothing



