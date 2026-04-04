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I stood by and watched while they killed and stole
I said noting
I did nothing
I watched them burn it down and rob the poor again
I said noting
I did nothing
They lied and poisoned and betrayed
I said nothing I did nothing
I'll do the same when they do it all again
I'll say nothing
I'll do nothing
But my heart and soul are free
I can be who I want to be
and their lies I will never believe
I will survive
and I'll thrive
you are my light my soul
I see
you everywhere and we
we will always believe
we are free
we are free
to be nothing
to be nothing
absolutely nothing
I stood by and watched while they killed and stole
I said noting
I did nothing
I watched them burn it down and rob the poor again
I said noting
I did nothing
They lied and poisoned and betrayed
I said nothing I did nothing
I'll do the same when they do it all again
I'll say nothing
I'll do nothing
But my heart and soul are free
I can be who I want to be
and their lies I will never believe
I will survive
and I'll thrive
you are my light my soul
I see
you everywhere and we
we will always believe
we are free
we are free
to be nothing
to be nothing
absolutely nothing