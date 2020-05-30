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Dave Hodges: How Bad Is the Economy? Look At Walmart's Business Practices for the Answer
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451 views • May 30, 2020
Another good DH video. Prices are indeed heading up quickly and not just at WalMart. Every place I've been, even the gas stations, prices are edging up and especially in the food markets. More coming? Not likely to go any other way, at least for the next few months or so.
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