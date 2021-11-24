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Exodus 30 - 31 KJV
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20 views • November 24, 2021
God spake instructions to make the altar of incense. Aaron shall burn sweet incense every morning. God spake instructions unto Moses to make a laver of brass for Aaron and his sons to wash their hands and feet; to take principal spices; to take sweet spices. God called Bezaleel and filled him with the spirit of God, in wisdom, in understanding, in knowledge, and in all manner of workmanship. God commanded six days of work, but in the seventh is the sabbath of rest, holy to the LORD.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual tabernacle.
* Illustrative artwork only. Not the actual tabernacle.
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