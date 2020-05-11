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Walking in spiritual authority and knowing who your enemy is
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669 views • May 11, 2020
Fear God only, bind up any lying spirits in the name and by the blood of Jesus. Wearing a mask all day is lowering your blood oxygen level as you rebreath you carbon dioxide and this will make your body more acid.
As always I'm available for global telehealth crisis and disease reversing care.
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. TheForensicnurse.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
As always I'm available for global telehealth crisis and disease reversing care.
This is my full time job and ministry so Please consider donating to my mission of exposing medical crime, one misdiagnosis at a time and helping people reverse disease naturally at home. Thank you and God may God bless you. TheForensicnurse.org
paypal.me/rachelceller
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