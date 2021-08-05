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Tension and Disruption The Astrology of Fall 2021
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90 views • August 05, 2021
Today we take a high level view of the energies of fall 2021. We will discuss Cliff High's video released on August 5, 2021 and see if the astrology matches his predictions of building tension for mid August.
One correction: While speaking about the quincunx aspect, I said that Capricorn was a "fixed earth sign." I should know better. I have 4 planets in Capricorn and one Node. It's actually a Cardinal Earth sign. The fixed earch sign is Taurus the stubborn bull!
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#astrology #horoscope #cliffhigh
One correction: While speaking about the quincunx aspect, I said that Capricorn was a "fixed earth sign." I should know better. I have 4 planets in Capricorn and one Node. It's actually a Cardinal Earth sign. The fixed earch sign is Taurus the stubborn bull!
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Brighteon, Rumble, Youtube, Twitch, Twitter, Gab, Theta.Tv, Odysee
Visit our website Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services.
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Please Like and Subcribe to our channel. It would help our channel if you would drop the link to our Youtube videos on your social media accounts. Thanks!
#astrology #horoscope #cliffhigh
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