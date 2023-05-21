Strong M5.5 Earthquake Hits Offshore of Northern California, M6.1 Solomon, Loyalty Islands Swarming

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The quake, which stuck offshore Northern California, was at a depth of 2km (1.24 miles), EMSC said. #breaking #Earthquake #News #CaliforniaLearn More: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/magn...
https://quakes.globalincidentmap.com/
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
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