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Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
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85 views • October 14, 2020
Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a coverup for the deaths of Seal Team 6.
THE U.S. KNEW WHERE OSAMA BIN LADEN WAS BEFORE GOING TO WAR IN AFGHANISTAN TO "GET HIM" -- IT WAS THE U.S.THAT ARRANGED FOR HIM TO HIDE
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/10/high-crimes-from-two-administrations.html
Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/10/cia-whistleblower-exposes-bidens.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCybWf1g9K8&;feature=emb_title
THE U.S. KNEW WHERE OSAMA BIN LADEN WAS BEFORE GOING TO WAR IN AFGHANISTAN TO "GET HIM" -- IT WAS THE U.S.THAT ARRANGED FOR HIM TO HIDE
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/10/high-crimes-from-two-administrations.html
Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
https://robinwestenra.blogspot.com/2020/10/cia-whistleblower-exposes-bidens.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCybWf1g9K8&;feature=emb_title
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