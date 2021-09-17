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Australia: Clive Palmer Press Conference - Important information to the World [14.09.2021]
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810 views • September 17, 2021
Freedom of Speech - The Nuremberg Code (1947) - Voluntary Informed Consent - Satanism
Note: And the Danish Politicians are still Silent (Ulf..) - 'Your Silence Gives Consent' - Plato
Clive Palmer Press conference - Press conference talking about Craig Kelly, the TGA and the threats of legal action for sharing their own report on Vaccine deaths and Vaccine adverse reactions.
Also important information about the right to choose what you put in your body, free from coersion or compulsion.
The Nuremberg Code (1947): The principle of voluntary informed consent protects the right of the individual to control his own body.
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
7 Sep 2021 Clive Palmer and Craig Kelly using spam text messages to capture rightwing vote ahead of election, expert says
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/08/clive-palmer-and-craig-kelly-using-spam-text-messages-to-capture-rightwing-vote-ahead-of-election-expert-says
15 Sep 2021 TGA threatens Craig Kelly with legal action over 'seriously misleading' COVID-19 texts
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-15/craig-kelly-legal-action-tga-texts-covid-vaccines/100465488
Clive Frederick Palmer is an Australian businessman and politician.
China made Clive Palmer one of the world's richest people with a $3.8 billion fortune, according to the latest Forbes calculation
https://www.aph.gov.au/c_palmer_mp
https://www.facebook.com/CliveFrederickPalmer
https://uap-craigkelly.com.au/
uapck.info text message: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=uapck.info+text+message&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Australian Government Department of Health
https://www.tga.gov.au/about-tga
--
322,686 views Sep 14, 2021
United Australia Party
18.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CYeOljv43CU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQHUEiqAO2k8otg8dZOTREg
14 September 2021
@United Australia Party
Join the United Australia Party today and help us to help you.
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Clive+Palmer&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=clive+palmer
https://twitter.com/clivefpalmer
https://twitter.com/UnitedAusParty/status/1438019355271254016?s=20
Sources:
Australia Bombshell - Red Cross Compromised and Accepting Tainted Blood - 6 Deadly Boosters Coming
wil paranormal - 47320 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gJjLvz7WAfe/
https://rumble.com/vmlifh-australia-bombshell-red-cross-compromised-and-accepting-tainted-blood-6-dea.html
It is now being reported that the RED CROSS is accepting the tainted blood of the Vaccinated.
Listen to the Bombshell Testimony from Australia that tells you who is destroying the economy and ending your way of life.
Widespread MURDER in all Hospitals.
LINK TO COVID CURE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKyUXmUn51h/
--
Note: And the Danish Politicians are still Silent (Ulf..) - 'Your Silence Gives Consent' - Plato
Clive Palmer Press conference - Press conference talking about Craig Kelly, the TGA and the threats of legal action for sharing their own report on Vaccine deaths and Vaccine adverse reactions.
Also important information about the right to choose what you put in your body, free from coersion or compulsion.
The Nuremberg Code (1947): The principle of voluntary informed consent protects the right of the individual to control his own body.
https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2011/04/BMJ_No_7070_Volume_313_The_Nuremberg_Code.pdf
7 Sep 2021 Clive Palmer and Craig Kelly using spam text messages to capture rightwing vote ahead of election, expert says
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/08/clive-palmer-and-craig-kelly-using-spam-text-messages-to-capture-rightwing-vote-ahead-of-election-expert-says
15 Sep 2021 TGA threatens Craig Kelly with legal action over 'seriously misleading' COVID-19 texts
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-15/craig-kelly-legal-action-tga-texts-covid-vaccines/100465488
Clive Frederick Palmer is an Australian businessman and politician.
China made Clive Palmer one of the world's richest people with a $3.8 billion fortune, according to the latest Forbes calculation
https://www.aph.gov.au/c_palmer_mp
https://www.facebook.com/CliveFrederickPalmer
https://uap-craigkelly.com.au/
uapck.info text message: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=uapck.info+text+message&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Australian Government Department of Health
https://www.tga.gov.au/about-tga
--
322,686 views Sep 14, 2021
United Australia Party
18.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CYeOljv43CU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQHUEiqAO2k8otg8dZOTREg
14 September 2021
@United Australia Party
Join the United Australia Party today and help us to help you.
https://www.unitedaustraliaparty.org
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Clive+Palmer&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=clive+palmer
https://twitter.com/clivefpalmer
https://twitter.com/UnitedAusParty/status/1438019355271254016?s=20
Sources:
Australia Bombshell - Red Cross Compromised and Accepting Tainted Blood - 6 Deadly Boosters Coming
wil paranormal - 47320 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gJjLvz7WAfe/
https://rumble.com/vmlifh-australia-bombshell-red-cross-compromised-and-accepting-tainted-blood-6-dea.html
It is now being reported that the RED CROSS is accepting the tainted blood of the Vaccinated.
Listen to the Bombshell Testimony from Australia that tells you who is destroying the economy and ending your way of life.
Widespread MURDER in all Hospitals.
LINK TO COVID CURE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/STKyUXmUn51h/
--
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