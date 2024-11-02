How to Spot a Snake in the Grass (Discerning in Our Evil Culture)

In this podcast, Scott analyzes the BART lawsuit “victory” and the “civic duty” deception that leads us to vote in a presidential election designed to have us participate in our own demise. God’s word and the Holy Spirit are what we must learn to rely on to not be deceived by the Satanic culture we are living through today. This podcast is meant to have you challenge ‘why’ you believe what you believe and sharpen the critical thinking skills God gave you.

Links for this episode:

BART workers fired due to COVID vaccine mandate to get over $1M each, federal jury decides https://abc7news.com/post/bart-workers-fired-due-covid-vaccine-mandate-get-1-million-each-federal-jury-decides/15464182/

WEF Insider Reveals 30 Million Fake Ballots Ready To Be Injected on Election Night https://x.com/tpvsean/status/1849132576914477174?s=42

Election Sermon 2024: Voting for Magistrates and the Law of God https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldZs-CZczSE&t=2767s

Is It A Sin Not To Vote? https://rumble.com/v5k5awl-is-it-a-sin-not-to-vote.html

It’s Time to Rock the Boat – Ken Mikle, Jack Hibbs, and Brandon Holthaus https://rumble.com/v5dt4nv-its-time-to-rock-the-boat-ken-mikle-jack-hibbs-and-brandon-holthaus.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

READ: Harris-Trump presidential debate transcript https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/harris-trump-presidential-debate-transcript/story?id=113560542

"19 DAYS UNTIL THE CIVIL WAR STARTS!" THIS IS WHAT A CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE PEOPLE LOOKS LIKE! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zaa-0PqXwGU

PowerPoint Presentation https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mhk8ct6oiborvvetft3s7/Discerning-in-our-evil-culture2.pptx?rlkey=0928mth1g8ny6co2evsqlqa91&st=qbb71a1m&dl=0

