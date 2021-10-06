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PCR: The good, the bad and the bustin
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52 views • October 06, 2021
Sam Bailey, October 5th, 2021
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Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Stephen Andrew Bustin: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Stephen-Bustin
2. The MIQE Guidelines: Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments: https://www.gene-quantification.de/miqe-bustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf
3. RT-qPCR—Facts and Fallacies: An Interview With Professor Stephen Bustin: https://www.technologynetworks.com/diagnostics/articles/rt-qpcrfacts-and-fallacies-an-interview-with-professor-stephen-bustin-346520
4. WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 16 March 2020:
https://www.who.int/director-general/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---16-march-2020
5. Stability issues of RT-PCR testing of SARS-CoV-2 for hospitalized patients clinically diagnosed with COVID-19: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.25786
6. Planet Waves FM Interview with Dr. Stephen Bustin - February 10, 2021: https://planetwaves.net/planet-waves-fm-interview-with-dr-stephen-bustin/
7. COVID-19 and Diagnostic Testing for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-qPCR—Facts and Fallacies: https://arro.anglia.ac.uk/id/eprint/706392/6/Bustin_et_al_2021.pdf
8. Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”: https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/
9. Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis: https://mainland.press/2021/04/02/austrian-court-overturns-judgment-pcr-test-not-suitable-for-diagnosis/
10. Austrian court ruling on the PCR (German): https://wp.tagesstimme.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Verwaltungsgericht_FPOe-Versammlung.pdf
11. Variation in False-Negative Rate of Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction–Based SARS-CoV-2 Tests by Time Since Exposure: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1495
Follow on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Please support channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. Stephen Andrew Bustin: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Stephen-Bustin
2. The MIQE Guidelines: Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments: https://www.gene-quantification.de/miqe-bustin-et-al-clin-chem-2009.pdf
3. RT-qPCR—Facts and Fallacies: An Interview With Professor Stephen Bustin: https://www.technologynetworks.com/diagnostics/articles/rt-qpcrfacts-and-fallacies-an-interview-with-professor-stephen-bustin-346520
4. WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the media briefing on COVID-19 - 16 March 2020:
https://www.who.int/director-general/speeches/detail/who-director-general-s-opening-remarks-at-the-media-briefing-on-covid-19---16-march-2020
5. Stability issues of RT-PCR testing of SARS-CoV-2 for hospitalized patients clinically diagnosed with COVID-19: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.25786
6. Planet Waves FM Interview with Dr. Stephen Bustin - February 10, 2021: https://planetwaves.net/planet-waves-fm-interview-with-dr-stephen-bustin/
7. COVID-19 and Diagnostic Testing for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-qPCR—Facts and Fallacies: https://arro.anglia.ac.uk/id/eprint/706392/6/Bustin_et_al_2021.pdf
8. Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”: https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/
9. Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis: https://mainland.press/2021/04/02/austrian-court-overturns-judgment-pcr-test-not-suitable-for-diagnosis/
10. Austrian court ruling on the PCR (German): https://wp.tagesstimme.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Verwaltungsgericht_FPOe-Versammlung.pdf
11. Variation in False-Negative Rate of Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction–Based SARS-CoV-2 Tests by Time Since Exposure: https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-1495
Follow on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
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