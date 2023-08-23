Create New Account
8/22/23 UKraine War Porn Fund, God’s Armor, Pandemic Roll-out - #youarefreetv
channel image
You Are Free TV
1225 Subscribers
44 views
Published 14 hours ago

8/22/23 Today, Ukraine Parliament voted to legalize a porn industry to fund the war that is backed by $US TP Billions. Meanwhile, whistleblowers from TSA & BP expose that new mask and test mandates are planned starting mid September....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Here are the links for today’s video:

Help The Election Crime Bureau:
https://lindelloffensefund.org/

Join Frank Social for Election Real time Action:
https://franksocial.com

Get Involved!
https://causeofamerica.org/

Near Las Vegas this weekend?
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/#speakerButtons

Want to join the September 24 hr prayer wave?
https://drstellamd.com/bethel-revival-ranch/

https://yournews.com/2023/08/20/2626676/ukrainian-parliament-poised-to-legalize-porn-production-claims-will-help/

https://thehayride.com/2023/08/the-tucker-carlson-doug-macgregor-interview/

https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4165010-eastman-stands-by-false-claims-2020-election-was-stolen-after-surrender-in-georgia/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/angry-maui-fire-survivors-let-loose-middle-fingers/

https://childhub.org/en/child-protection-news/ukraine-orphanages-feeder-child-trafficking?language=sh

Ben Berquam- follow him!

https://twitter.com/BenBergquam/status/1536182174449270784

https://frontlineamerica.com/dismissal-request-the-plan-to-squelch-kari-lakes-constitutional-rights-just-took-a-blow/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/07/21/fact-sheet-white-house-launches-office-of-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-policy/

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ramaswamy-goes-viral-following-exchange-lgbtq-activist-respect-different-opinion

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount: 

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV  
CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

