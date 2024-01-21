Create New Account
She lay barely alive on a pile of trash, her life was so fragile right now
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago

Mike Ala


Jan 6, 2024


In the collapsed tent was a hunting dog lying barely breathing.Each of her weak breaths made everyone who saw her think that she would leave this world at any moment.Her body was so skinny that her stomach was sunken in and her spine was bare.One of her legs was injured and was only lightly bandaged.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WF3vEl8-30

dogskinnyrescuebarely breathingmike alacollapsed tenthunting dogpile of trashinjured leg

