(MIAC #169) Why are the Oceans Draining into the Earth’s Crust?

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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Explaining why sea levels haven’t risen
•Explaining why Greenland ice is increasing
•3x increase in sea water draining into Earth’s crust
•More water in the Earth’s crust than in the oceans of our world
•Flood myths across the planet
•Velikovsky “Worlds in Collision”
•Search engines manipulating temperature figures in the USA
•Censorship in economics with the connection of food price rises & grand solar minimum
•Censorship for not agreeing with the CO2 narrative
•New corporate media narrative, CO2 makes things colder
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