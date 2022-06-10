WHAT MAKES A BAD TANK AND A GOOD TANK? LETS LOOK IN GAME, IS WT ACCURATE?

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Sorry no game play here, just how a primitive tank design can have serious flaws/good ideas and how they fixed many of those flaws later. I start with an early Swede design on an old panzer chassis and end with the Panther II, Forgive my error on the fuel filler on the swede..its not the exaust lol, next time I'll have to study the rather rough drawings they supply first. Call out any other mistakes you find! make me do better next time! LOL All Best fellow Tankers!