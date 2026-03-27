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In recent years, few topics have ignited as much fiery debate, raw emotion, and sharp division as the question of how society should approach the demonically perverse fraud of gender identity in children. At the centre of one particularly controversial chapter is a former healthcare professional whose story has rapidly gained attention across political and media landscapes.