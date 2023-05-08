Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1965 scientist claims the moon is plasma - UNCUT
103 views
channel image
Warlord
Published 17 hours ago |

In 1965 this scientist tried to turn CONventional science on its head.

Among R Foster’s theories was that the moon was in fact made of plasma, not rock, and that landing on it would not be possible.

Mr Foster claimed that once his ‘profound and decisive’ investigations were proven, a complete re-investigation of the laws of nature would be necessary.

This is the uncut version of the interview posted on 28 March 2019.

The ABC has been unable to confirm Mr Foster’s identity beyond the entry in the production notebook from 1965: “People – Int Tasmanian Professor (FOSTER)”. We have also been unable to find any documentation of his work.

Keywords
moonlandingsetc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket